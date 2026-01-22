Greenland deputy PM says 'unacceptable' to cede land

Greenland's deputy prime minister on Thursday said that any attempt to hand over its territory would be "unacceptable," after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a framework agreement on the island's future with the head of NATO.



"Whatever pressure others may exert, our country will neither be given away, nor will our future be gambled with," Deputy Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a post on Facebook.



"It is unacceptable to attempt to hand our land to others. This is our land -- we are the ones who shape its future," Egede added.



AFP



