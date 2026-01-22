Greenland wants to continue 'peaceful dialogue,' stands by right to self-determination: PM

Greenland's prime minister said Thursday the Danish autonomous territory wanted a "peaceful dialogue" with the United States, stressing it wished to remain part of Denmark for now and that violation of its sovereignty was a "red line."



"We have some red lines... We have to respect our territorial integrity. We have to respect international law, sovereignty," Jens-Frederik Nielsen told a press conference. "Nobody else than Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark have the mandate to make deals or agreements about Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark without us," he said.



He added that if Greenland had to choose between remaining part of Denmark or joining the U.S., "we choose the Kingdom of Denmark, we choose the EU, we choose NATO."



AFP



