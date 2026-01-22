US weighs complete military withdrawal from Syria, WSJ reports

22-01-2026 | 14:17
US weighs complete military withdrawal from Syria, WSJ reports
US weighs complete military withdrawal from Syria, WSJ reports

Washington is considering a complete withdrawal of American troops from Syria, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing U.S. officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters
 

