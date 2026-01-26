Venezuela frees at least 104 political prisoners: NGO

26-01-2026 | 00:47
Venezuela frees at least 104 political prisoners: NGO
2min
Venezuela frees at least 104 political prisoners: NGO

More than 100 political prisoners were freed Sunday in Venezuela, where detainees are slowly being released under pressure from the United States, the non-governmental organization Foro Penal said.

"At Foro Penal, we have verified 104 releases of political prisoners in Venezuela today," the NGO wrote on social media.

Foro Penal had earlier reported 80 political prisoners being released Sunday.

Director Alfredo Romero said on X that the group was verifying the identities of those released from jails nationwide.

Foro Penal attorney Gonzalo Himiob said the initial releases had taken place in the early hours of the day.

"This figure is not yet definitive and could increase as we proceed with verifications," he said, also on X.

The government of Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, who took power after leftist president Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. special forces early this month, has promised to release a "large number" of the hundreds of Maduro opponents languishing in prison.

In an address on Sunday to oil workers in Venezuela's eastern state of Anzoategui, Rodriguez struck a confident tone.

"Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers," Rodriguez said.

"It has cost this republic dearly to have to face the consequences of fascism, of extremism in our country."

Authorities in Caracas say they have freed 626 detainees since December, but Foro Penal has only recorded about half as many releases in that time.

Venezuela's political opposition and human rights groups have criticized the slow unfolding of the process.

Loved ones of detainees have been camped out outside prisons waiting for their release.

AFP

