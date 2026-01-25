News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shark Tank
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 80 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO
World News
25-01-2026 | 11:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 80 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO
At least 80 political prisoners were freed Sunday in Venezuela, where detainees are slowly being released under pressure from the United States, the non-governmental organization Foro Penal said.
The group's director Alfredo Romero said on X that the NGO was verifying the identities of those released at jails nationwide, adding that it was "likely that more releases will take place."
AFP
World News
least
political
prisoners
freed
Venezuela:
Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official
Middle East News
2026-01-04
At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official
0
World News
2025-12-13
Kyiv says most of the freed Belarus political prisoners now in Ukraine
World News
2025-12-13
Kyiv says most of the freed Belarus political prisoners now in Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2026-01-08
Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement
Middle East News
2026-01-08
Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement
0
Middle East News
2025-11-04
Fire at oil refinery in Iran kills at least one person: State media
Middle East News
2025-11-04
Fire at oil refinery in Iran kills at least one person: State media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:56
Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site
World News
09:56
Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site
0
World News
05:49
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
World News
05:49
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
0
World News
05:07
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations
World News
05:07
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations
0
World News
05:02
Russian strike on Ukraine's Kyiv leaves 1,700 buildings still without heat, mayor says
World News
05:02
Russian strike on Ukraine's Kyiv leaves 1,700 buildings still without heat, mayor says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:23
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:23
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:23
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon, targets infrastructure in Beqaa
2
Lebanon News
06:28
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:28
Israeli airstrike targets area between Kfar Dounine and Bir El Sanasel in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli strike targets car near gas company between Maaroub and Barich
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Netanyahu to brief opposition leader amid questions over timing of potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Netanyahu to brief opposition leader amid questions over timing of potential Iran strike
5
World News
05:49
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
World News
05:49
Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation
6
World News
09:56
Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site
World News
09:56
Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:35
Witkoff: US held constructive talks with Netanyahu on Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:35
Witkoff: US held constructive talks with Netanyahu on Gaza plan
8
World News
05:07
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations
World News
05:07
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More