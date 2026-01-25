At least 80 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO

25-01-2026 | 11:25
At least 80 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO
At least 80 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO

At least 80 political prisoners were freed Sunday in Venezuela, where detainees are slowly being released under pressure from the United States, the non-governmental organization Foro Penal said.

The group's director Alfredo Romero said on X that the NGO was verifying the identities of those released at jails nationwide, adding that it was "likely that more releases will take place."

