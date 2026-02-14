News
Relatives of political prisoners in Venezuela start hunger strike
World News
14-02-2026 | 09:40
Relatives of political prisoners in Venezuela start hunger strike
Relatives of political prisoners in Venezuela began a hunger strike Saturday outside a prison in Caracas, as talks drag on over the adoption of a promised amnesty law.
Wearing face masks, the group of about 10 women lay down in a line at the entrance to a national police facility known as Zone 7, from which 17 political prisoners were released in the early hours of the morning.
AFP
World News
political
prisoners
Venezuela
start
hunger
strike
