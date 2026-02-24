Just over 540 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO

24-02-2026 | 08:49
Just over 540 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO
Just over 540 political prisoners freed in Venezuela: NGO

A little over 540 prisoners have been freed in Venezuela since January 8, Alfredo Romero, the director of legal rights NGO Foro Penal, said on Tuesday.

Of the 545 political prisoners released since January, 91 were freed since an amnesty law passed on February 20, Romero said on X.

The government claims nearly 2,200 people have been released from Venezuelan jails or had other legal restrictions withdrawn since the start of the new amnesty law.

International observers have remained skeptical, citing lack of transparency and due process in the release process.



Reuters
 

World News

Political

Prisoners

Venezuela

NGO

