Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement

Iranian security forces have killed at least 45 protesters, including eight minors, in a crackdown on demonstrations that began in late December, the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Thursday.



The NGO said Wednesday was the bloodiest day of the now 12-day movement, with 13 protesters confirmed to have been killed.



"The evidence shows that the scope of crackdown is becoming more violent and more extensive every day," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding hundreds more have been wounded and over 2,000 arrested.



Media inside Iran and official statements have reported at least 21 people killed, including security forces, since the protests began, according to an AFP tally.





