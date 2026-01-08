News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement
Middle East News
08-01-2026 | 12:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement
Iranian security forces have killed at least 45 protesters, including eight minors, in a crackdown on demonstrations that began in late December, the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Thursday.
The NGO said Wednesday was the bloodiest day of the now 12-day movement, with 13 protesters confirmed to have been killed.
"The evidence shows that the scope of crackdown is becoming more violent and more extensive every day," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding hundreds more have been wounded and over 2,000 arrested.
Media inside Iran and official statements have reported at least 21 people killed, including security forces, since the protests began, according to an AFP tally.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Rights
NGO
Protesters
Killed
Somalia says it is investigating Yemen separatist leader flight via Mogadishu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
0
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official
Middle East News
2026-01-04
At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
UN: At least 127 civilians killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since ceasefire
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
UN: At least 127 civilians killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:44
Somalia says it is investigating Yemen separatist leader flight via Mogadishu
Middle East News
11:44
Somalia says it is investigating Yemen separatist leader flight via Mogadishu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension
0
Middle East News
09:21
UN agency for Palestinian refugees says to open Ankara office 'within weeks'
Middle East News
09:21
UN agency for Palestinian refugees says to open Ankara office 'within weeks'
0
Middle East News
07:28
Syria tells civilians to leave Aleppo's Kurdish areas
Middle East News
07:28
Syria tells civilians to leave Aleppo's Kurdish areas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-23
Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela
World News
2025-12-23
Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
0
Lebanon Economy
06:27
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
Lebanon Economy
06:27
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:09
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Lebanon News
10:09
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
2
Lebanon Economy
06:27
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
Lebanon Economy
06:27
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
3
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
4
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
5
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
6
Middle East News
05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Middle East News
05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
Lebanon News
04:57
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More