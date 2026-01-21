Britain's Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February

21-01-2026 | 12:10
Britain&#39;s Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February
Britain's Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February

Britain's Prince William will visit Saudi Arabia in February, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His Royal Highness' visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties, and as the two nations approach a century of diplomatic relations," the statement said.

The trip, from February 9 to 11, will be his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Britain

Prince William

Visit

Saudi Arabia

