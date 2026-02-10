News
Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit
Middle East News
10-02-2026 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit
Britain's Prince William met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia starting on Monday, an official trip on behalf of the government to deepen ties with the country.
The British royal's visit follows a 2025 trip to Saudi by Britain's finance minister, which London said had unlocked trade and investment agreements worth 6.4 billion pounds ($8.71 billion).
During his trip, William is also due to take part in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia's economic reforms, cultural initiatives and environmental programs, his office Kensington Palace said on Monday.
William previously met the crown prince in March 2018, when he and his father, then-Prince Charles, hosted bin Salman for a dinner at Clarence House in London, while the late Queen Elizabeth held a separate lunch with the Saudi royal that day.
Reuters
Middle East News
Britain
Prince William
Saudi Arabia
Crown
Prince
Visit
Next
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
Iran security chief meets Oman ruler after US talks
Previous
