'Like a television show': Trump revels in Maduro capture

World News
03-01-2026 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Like a television show&#39;: Trump revels in Maduro capture
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
'Like a television show': Trump revels in Maduro capture

President Donald Trump struck a triumphant note over the capture of Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, saying he had watched live as U.S. forces seized the Venezuelan leader from a "fortress."

"I've never seen anything like this. I was able to watch it in real time," the 79-year-old Republican said in a telephone interview with Fox News.

"I watched it, literally, like I was watching a television show. And if you would have seen the speed, the violence."

Trump said no U.S. troops were killed in the dramatic operation, adding that the Venezuelan president and his wife had been taken to a ship and would then be sent to New York, where they face drug and terrorism charges.

The U.S. president, who is at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, said he had spoken to Maduro a week ago and told him, "you have to surrender."

He added that the United States would not allow anyone to take over where Maduro "left off" -- while skirting around whether he backed Nobel Peace laureate Maria Machado to be the next president.

Trump gave a detailed description of the operation that saw the United States launch airstrikes on Venezuela before special forces captured the leftist leader, in the climax to a months-long pressure campaign.

He said that he originally gave the all clear for the operation to capture Maduro four days ago but that it was held up because of the weather, until Saturday.

"It was just amazing," Trump said. "He was in a very highly guarded... like a fortress actually. He was in a fortress.”

"It had steel doors, it had what they call a safety space where it's solid steel all around. He didn't get that space closed, he was trying to get into it, but he got bum-rushed so fast that he didn't get into that.

"We were prepared with massive blowtorches to get through the steel, but we didn't need them."

Trump added that it was "amazing" that no U.S. forces were killed, adding that a "couple of guys were hit, but they came back, and they're supposed to be in pretty good shape."

A U.S. helicopter was also damaged but flown out, he added.

Trump said the raid on Venezuela "sends a signal we're not going to be pushed around as a country anymore" and warned Mexico that it too needed to crack down on drug traffickers.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

LBCI Next
Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado
Trump offered Venezuela's Maduro 'multiple off ramps:' Vance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

US 'fabricating' a war: Venezuela's Maduro on military deployment

LBCI
World News
09:04

Trump offered Venezuela's Maduro 'multiple off ramps:' Vance

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

LBCI
World News
12:17

'Months of planning and rehearsal' for Maduro seizure: Top US general

LBCI
World News
11:54

Trump says US 'will run' Venezuela until 'safe' transition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

LBCI
World News
09:55

'Like a television show': Trump revels in Maduro capture

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

LBCI
World News
11:40

Trump shares image of Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima

LBCI
World News
12:17

'Months of planning and rehearsal' for Maduro seizure: Top US general

LBCI
World News
11:27

US strikes on Venezuela: How the operation unfolded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More