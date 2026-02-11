EU parliament approves 90-bn-euro loan for Ukraine

The EU parliament on Wednesday approved a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine, providing a financial lifeline to cash-strapped Kyiv four years into Russia's invasion.



Lawmakers voted by 458 to 140 in favour of the loan, intended to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027 and backed by the EU's common budget -- after plans to tap frozen Russian central bank assets fell by the wayside.



