Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Lebanon News
15-02-2026 | 04:23
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Lebanon’s Education and Higher Education Minister Rima Karami met with French senator Olivier Cadic, a member of the French Senate representing French citizens abroad, accompanied by adviser Nadia Chaaya and Isabelle Picot, assistant adviser for cultural and linguistic cooperation at the French Embassy in Beirut.
The meeting was also attended by the minister’s adviser for external relations, Julian Jalkh.
The talks reviewed the current education situation in Lebanon and Lebanese-French cooperation in the fields of education and teaching. The two sides also discussed the possibility of launching a cooperation project between schools that use French as a language of instruction.
Senator Cadic reaffirmed France’s support for Lebanon, highlighting the shared educational values and cultural ties between the two countries.
Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad
Lebanon's local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says
Previous
