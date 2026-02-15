Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

Lebanon News
15-02-2026 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

Lebanon’s Education and Higher Education Minister Rima Karami met with French senator Olivier Cadic, a member of the French Senate representing French citizens abroad, accompanied by adviser Nadia Chaaya and Isabelle Picot, assistant adviser for cultural and linguistic cooperation at the French Embassy in Beirut.
 
The meeting was also attended by the minister’s adviser for external relations, Julian Jalkh.

The talks reviewed the current education situation in Lebanon and Lebanese-French cooperation in the fields of education and teaching. The two sides also discussed the possibility of launching a cooperation project between schools that use French as a language of instruction.

Senator Cadic reaffirmed France’s support for Lebanon, highlighting the shared educational values and cultural ties between the two countries.
 

Lebanon News

France

explore

deeper

education

Education

Minister

meets

French

Senator

Olivier

Cadic

LBCI Next
Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad
Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-09

Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

President Aoun meets Saudi ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and current developments

LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Xi advocates 'deeper' Russia ties in call with Putin: China state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:12

Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More