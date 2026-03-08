News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
8
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
8
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron to visit Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterannean
World News
08-03-2026 | 06:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron to visit Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterannean
President Emmanuel Macron will visit Cyprus on Monday, his office said, as France deploys warships to the Mediterranean following a drone attack on Cyprus days ago.
Macron will meet Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to show "solidarity" and detail moves to "strengthen security around Cyprus and in the eastern Mediterranean," the Elysee said on Sunday.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Cyprus
Next
Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease
Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-06
France deploys helicopter carrier to Mediterranean: Military
Middle East News
2026-03-06
France deploys helicopter carrier to Mediterranean: Military
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday
0
Middle East News
2026-03-03
France sending aircraft carrier to Mediterranean, says Macron
Middle East News
2026-03-03
France sending aircraft carrier to Mediterranean, says Macron
0
World News
2026-01-20
France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'
World News
2026-01-20
France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:02
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discuss Middle East situation in phone call
World News
12:02
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discuss Middle East situation in phone call
0
Middle East News
11:56
Trump tells ABC next Iran leader won't 'last long' without his approval
Middle East News
11:56
Trump tells ABC next Iran leader won't 'last long' without his approval
0
World News
09:20
Zelensky says Ukrainian drone experts 'on site' in Mideast next week
World News
09:20
Zelensky says Ukrainian drone experts 'on site' in Mideast next week
0
World News
07:34
Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease
World News
07:34
Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-25
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
2026-02-25
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
12:37
Two killed, 12 wounded by 'projectile' in Saudi Arabia: Civil defense
Middle East News
12:37
Two killed, 12 wounded by 'projectile' in Saudi Arabia: Civil defense
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state
0
Lebanon News
10:52
Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:52
Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:59
Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
15:59
Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
17:37
Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs after warning strike
Lebanon News
17:37
Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs after warning strike
3
Lebanon News
02:57
Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four
Lebanon News
02:57
Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four
4
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
5
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
6
Lebanon News
06:52
117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:52
117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
8
Lebanon News
09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Lebanon News
09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More