France will send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 09:13
France will send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says
France will send two frigates as part of the European Union's naval mission Aspides in the Red Sea, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
"We are in the process of setting up a purely defensive, purely escort mission, which must be prepared together with both European and non-European states," Macron said after meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cyprus.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
warships
Macron
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
