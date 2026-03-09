France will send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says

09-03-2026 | 09:13
France will send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says
France will send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says

France will send two frigates as ‌part of the European Union's naval mission Aspides in the Red Sea, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We are in the process of setting up a purely defensive, purely escort mission, which must ‌be prepared together with both European and non-European states," Macron said after meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cyprus.

Reuters

Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
Kuwait mourns two officials killed as Iran war rages
