Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday prayed that the "roar of bombs" in the Middle East would cease, as the war triggered by U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran extended into its ninth day.



"We raise our humble prayer to the Lord, that the roar of the bombs may cease, the weapons may fall silent, and a space for dialogue may open in which the voices of the peoples may be heard," the pope said at the end of the Angelus prayer.



AFP



