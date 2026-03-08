Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases

08-03-2026 | 04:33
Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases
Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases

Cyprus’ foreign minister reportedly said that explosive-laden drones targeting British bases in Cyprus originated from Lebanon, warning that attention must now focus on the Lebanese front.

The minister added that “we cannot rule out any possibility” and emphasized the need to monitor Lebanon closely amid growing regional security concerns.

Lebanon News

World News

Cyprus

British

Lebanon

