France deploys helicopter carrier to Mediterranean: Military

France has sent a helicopter carrier to the Mediterranean in response to the Middle East war, the French military told AFP on Friday.



"An amphibious helicopter carrier has been deployed in the Mediterranean to reinforce the presence of the French armed forces in the context of the Middle East crisis," a spokeswoman said, after France decided to deploy its flagship aircraft carrier and a frigate earlier in the week.



A similar ship was sent off the shore of Lebanon as a precautionary measure to help with repatriations if needed during the 2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah. The current conflict has already drawn in Lebanon.





AFP