Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

Information obtained by LBCI indicates that laboratory tests and certified chemical analyses have confirmed that the substance sprayed by the Israeli army over areas near the Blue Line is glyphosate.



According to the information, glyphosate is a herbicide banned in Lebanon, the European Union, and several other countries due to its serious risks and long-term effects on both the environment and human health.



The substance works by disrupting a key enzymatic pathway essential for plant growth, leading to the rapid destruction of vegetation cover over a short period of time.