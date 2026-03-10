Lebanese, Syrian presidents discuss border security in phone call amid regional tensions

10-03-2026 | 09:55
Lebanese, Syrian presidents discuss border security in phone call amid regional tensions
0min
Lebanese, Syrian presidents discuss border security in phone call amid regional tensions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Tuesday afternoon, during which the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the region.

Both presidents stressed that the current sensitive circumstances require enhanced coordination and consultation between the two countries, particularly to control the border and prevent any security breaches from either side.

