EU says Russia gave Iran intelligence to 'kill Americans' in Mideast

The EU's top diplomat, on Thursday, accused Russia of providing intelligence support to Iran in the Middle East war to "kill Americans," calling on the United States to increase pressure on Moscow.



"We see that Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans, and Russia is also supporting Iran now with the drones so that they can attack neighbouring countries and also U.S. military bases," Kaja Kallas told journalists at a G7 meeting outside Paris.



"These wars are very much interlinked... If America wants the war in the Middle East to stop, Iran to stop attacking them, they should also put the pressure on Russia so that they are not able to help them in this," she added, referring to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



AFP



