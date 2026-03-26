Iran responded to US plan via intermediaries, awaiting reply: Tasnim

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26-03-2026 | 10:39
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Iran responded to US plan via intermediaries, awaiting reply: Tasnim
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Iran responded to US plan via intermediaries, awaiting reply: Tasnim

Iran has responded through unnamed intermediaries to a 15-point U.S. plan to end the war, news agency Tasnim reported on Thursday, and is now waiting for Washington's reply.

The exact contents of the U.S. plan, conveyed to Iran via Pakistan according to Pakistani officials, are not officially known.

"Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the U.S. was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response," Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.

AFP

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