EU ready to 'enhance' operations to protect Mideast maritime traffic

EU chiefs on Monday said the European Union was ready to bolster its maritime operations in the Middle East to protect shipping routes after holding talks with regional leaders.

The EU has been discussing reinforcing its naval mission in the Red Sea after U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran triggered a broader regional war, causing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to all but halt.



European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "expressed their openness to further tailor and enhance these operations in order to better respond to the situation", a statement read.



AFP