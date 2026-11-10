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US attempts new peace push at first Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months
World News
10-11-2026 | 10:25
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US attempts new peace push at first Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months
Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for their first peace talks since February as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys launched a new push to end the war in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the US-brokered meeting as very productive, without giving details.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said humanitarian issues had been discussed and that security guarantees were on the agenda.
The meeting followed U.S. contacts with both sides in recent weeks that Trump's representative Jared Kushner said had narrowed gaps between their positions.
Reuters
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