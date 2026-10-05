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Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro says 'very happy' to have led Lula in first-round vote
World News
05-10-2026 | 02:02
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Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro says 'very happy' to have led Lula in first-round vote
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro said Sunday he was "very happy" to have led incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a first-round presidential vote, voicing confidence in a runoff victory.
"I am very happy with the real possibility that, three weeks from now, Brazil will give a definitive answer by choosing a modern government," the senator said ahead of the second round on October 25.
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