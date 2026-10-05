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Two people die trying to cross Channel to UK: French authorities
World News
05-10-2026 | 03:19
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Two people die trying to cross Channel to UK: French authorities
Two men died off the French coast overnight from Sunday to Monday while attempting to cross the Channel into Britain, French authorities told AFP.
The two migrants were in their thirties and forties. Two women suffering from burns over large areas of their bodies were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the prefecture said.
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