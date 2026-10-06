Rubio says Iceland is a 'critical outpost' for security

Iceland is a "critical outpost" for security, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday during a visit to the capital Reykjavik, part of a three-nation tour to push for greater influence in the Arctic.



Iceland had long served as "a critical outpost for monitoring clandestine behavior and deterring our adversaries from entering your sovereign territory and the sovereign territory of our mutual allies," Rubio said at a press conference.



AFP