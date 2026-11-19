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Xi-Trump-Putin summit in China ends
World News
19-11-2026 | 05:28
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Xi-Trump-Putin summit in China ends
An unprecedented summit in China between the presidents of China, the United States and Russia ended on Thursday after around an hour and 20 minutes.
US President Donald Trump immediately left in his motorcade from the Kylin Villa venue towards Shenzhen's airport after the talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
AFP
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