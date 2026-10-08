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More than $200 million? Hezbollah sources challenge US denial of Iranian funds
News Bulletin Reports
08-10-2026 | 13:15
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More than $200 million? Hezbollah sources challenge US denial of Iranian funds
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
“Where there's a will, there's a way.” That is how sources close to Hezbollah responded to questions about the channel Iran used to send money to the group, following a Reuters report on Wednesday that Iran had sent $200 million to Hezbollah.
The report prompted a response from the U.S. State Department, which denied that such a transfer had taken place.
LBCI asked sources close to Hezbollah about the U.S. response. Their answer went beyond explaining how the money was transferred, with the sources confirming that the funds had arrived and that the amount exceeded $200 million.
According to the sources, the funds are intended for housing and reconstruction, in line with remarks made by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on the second anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah’s death.
LBCI also learned that Hezbollah official Ali Damoush is expected to hold a news conference in the coming days to announce the project and provide further details.
The sources said the assistance would be based on criteria that take each case into account individually and would form part of a long-term project.
Hezbollah’s position is that the group is doing what the state has failed to do, viewing residents’ resilience as part of the war it is waging.
However, the issue extends beyond aid, housing, and reconstruction, becoming part of the broader U.S.-Iran confrontation, as reflected in the U.S. State Department’s response.
Washington said Hezbollah had leaked the report and that the money was not there, at a time when Iranian oil exports are under sanctions, the Iranian currency is collapsing, and the United States continues to restrict the group’s financial resources through sanctions.
The U.S. response sought to underscore Washington’s ability to track Iran’s financial channels and capabilities, including those of its allies in the region.
LBCI asked sources close to Hezbollah about this point. Their response was: “Even if you cut off our air supply, we will remain standing.”
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