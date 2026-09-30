Flydubai says reason for mid-air altercation is 'unknown': spokesperson

Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 10:09
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Flydubai says reason for mid-air altercation is &#39;unknown&#39;: spokesperson
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Flydubai says reason for mid-air altercation is 'unknown': spokesperson

UAE based airliner Flydubai on Wednesday said the reasons for an altercation that "occurred in the flight deck of flight FZ 1073" remained unknown and were under formal investigation, according to a spokesperson.

"At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation. We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts," a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement.

AFP

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