Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that a trilateral meeting between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow would take place in November aiming to restart stalled peace talks.



"We are ready to talk. If it's a territorial issue, it must be addressed at a leadership level. Other issues fall within the remit of the technical groups. All this can therefore be discussed in November," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian television.



AFP



