Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

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26-10-2026 | 03:50
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Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November
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Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that a trilateral meeting between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow would take place in November aiming to restart stalled peace talks.

"We are ready to talk. If it's a territorial issue, it must be addressed at a leadership level. Other issues fall within the remit of the technical groups. All this can therefore be discussed in November," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Kyiv

Washington

Moscow

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