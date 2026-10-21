Kremlin says 'ready' to resume US-Russia-Ukraine talks in mid-November

Moscow is ready to resume trilateral U.S.-Ukraine-Russia talks next month, the Kremlin said Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Russia.



"Our president informed Steve Witkoff that we are, in principle, ready to resume the mentioned talks", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, saying these could take place in mid-November "with the main topic of building security ... after the end of the conflict."



AFP