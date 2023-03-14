News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vivendi in talks to sell publishing arm to Kretinsky to ease Lagardere deal
World
2023-03-14 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Vivendi in talks to sell publishing arm to Kretinsky to ease Lagardere deal
Vivendi (VIV.PA) is in exclusive talks to sell its Editis publishing arm to a company of billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, the French media conglomerate said on Tuesday, in a deal that could ease regulatory approval for its Lagardere (LAGA.PA) takeover.
Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore (BOLL.PA), is aiming to buy Hachette owner Lagardere. But the prospect of merging the world's third-biggest publisher with Editis has triggered criticism from independent publishers and resulted in Editis losing some well-known authors.
European Union antitrust authorities have also sent Vivendi a formal statement of objections over the Lagardere takeover.
Vivendi, whose shares were down slightly in morning trade, said it was in talks with International Media Invest (IMI), a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest founded by Kretinsky, over the sale of Editis.
Vivendi also said its decision to embark on talks with Kretinsky meant it was dropping an earlier plan to spin-off Editis and float it on the Paris stock market.
Vivendi added the envisaged sale of Editis would need approval from the European Commission.
"The sale of Editis is part of Vivendi's charm strategy with the European Commission to win authorization to take over Lagardere," said APICIL Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne, whose firm owns Vivendi shares.
Laverne added a sale of Editis could be worth around 600-900 million euros ($642-$964 million).
Kretinsky has built up one of Europe's biggest energy companies over the last decade.
In France, he has stakes in Le Monde newspaper, supermarket company Casino (CASP.PA) and TV group TF1 (TFFP.PA).
Reuters
World
Vivendi
Talks
Arm
Deal
Next
Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan shows off its drones as key to 'asymmetric warfare'
Global bank stock rout deepens as SVB collapse fans contagion fears
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
0
World
2023-03-13
Talks underway on Black Sea grain deal extension in Geneva
World
2023-03-13
Talks underway on Black Sea grain deal extension in Geneva
0
World
2023-02-20
Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal
World
2023-02-20
Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal
0
World
2022-12-17
EU talks resume in hunt for pivotal carbon market deal
World
2022-12-17
EU talks resume in hunt for pivotal carbon market deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:05
Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact
World
10:05
Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact
0
World
09:27
Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever
World
09:27
Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever
0
World
09:25
Biden says he intends to visit Northern Ireland for peace anniversary
World
09:25
Biden says he intends to visit Northern Ireland for peace anniversary
0
World
09:20
IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan
World
09:20
IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-09
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
Middle East
2023-03-09
Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
0
World
2023-03-07
Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data
World
2023-03-07
Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data
0
World
2023-02-24
Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine
World
2023-02-24
Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
3
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
4
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
6
Lebanon News
12:52
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Lebanon News
12:52
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
7
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store