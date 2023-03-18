News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Before Xi visit, Russia says it held naval drills with China and Iran in Arabian Sea
World
2023-03-18 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Before Xi visit, Russia says it held naval drills with China and Iran in Arabian Sea
Russia, China and Iran have completed three-way naval exercises in the Arabian Sea that included artillery fire at targets on the sea and in the air, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.
The exercises, off the Iranian port of Chabahar, took place as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to host his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow for a three-day state visit starting on Monday.
Russia has continued to stage military exercises with partners, especially China, despite the strain on its armed forces from the year-long war in Ukraine, where it has failed to achieve any major advance since last summer.
The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the Chinese destroyer Nanjing were involved in the drills that took place on Thursday and Friday, the defence ministry said.
The Gorshkov, which is equipped with Russia's latest-generation Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, also took part in joint naval exercises last month with China and South Africa.
Reuters
World
Russia
China
Iran
Naval
Exercises
Arabian Sea
Next
'I'm back': Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
2023-03-15
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
0
World
2023-03-17
China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine
World
2023-03-17
China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine
0
World
2023-03-17
China's leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low
World
2023-03-17
China's leader to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed
Middle East
2023-03-16
Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:59
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
World
12:59
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
0
World
09:53
Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks
World
09:53
Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks
0
World
09:48
Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine
World
09:48
Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine
0
World
09:29
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
World
09:29
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
2023-03-15
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
3
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
4
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
7
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store