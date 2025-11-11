Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Tuesday that the group remains committed to defending Lebanon and will not withdraw from the battlefield, stressing that “this is an era of steadfastness.”



Speaking on Martyr’s Day, Qassem said Hezbollah views the presence of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River as “a victory, not a loss,” since “they are our sons.”



He added that the upcoming ceasefire agreement includes an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army, describing the arrangement as “a fair and balanced outcome” for Hezbollah.



Qassem said the “Awliya al-Ba’s” battle had “blocked Israel’s advance and stopped its invasion at specific lines in southern Lebanon,” adding that Hezbollah’s weapon “strengthens our determination” and will not be abandoned.



He also urged the Lebanese government to “place the restoration of national sovereignty on its agenda and set a timetable for it,” accusing it of following “American dictates” instead of prioritizing the protection of citizens.



“We are the ones being attacked, and we will defend ourselves,” Qassem said. “Any price is less than the price of surrender — and it opens the horizon for victory, which we are confident will come.”