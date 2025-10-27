Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo&#39;s apostolic visit to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

The Holy See Press Office announced on Monday the official program of Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic visit to Lebanon, which will take place from November 30 to December 2, 2025. 

The three-day trip will follow his visit to Turkey, where he will attend celebrations marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

Sunday, November 30, 2025:

- 3:45 p.m.: Arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport–Beirut (official welcome ceremony)
- 4:45 p.m.: Visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace
- 5:15 p.m.: Meeting with the Speaker of Parliament
- 5:30 p.m.: Meeting with the Prime Minister
- 6:00 p.m.: Address to authorities, civil society representatives, and the diplomatic corps

Monday, December 1, 2025–Annaya, Harissa, Beirut, Bkerki:

- 9:45 a.m.: Visit and prayer at the tomb of Saint Charbel Makhlouf at the Monastery of Saint Maroun–Annaya
- 11:20 a.m.: Meeting with bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and pastoral workers at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine–Harissa
- 12:30 p.m.: Private meeting with Catholic patriarchs at the Apostolic Nunciature
- 4:00 p.m.: Ecumenical and interfaith gathering at Martyrs’ Square–Beirut
- 5:45 p.m.: Meeting with youth at the Maronite Patriarchal See–Bkerki

Tuesday, December 2, 2025–Jal El Dib, Beirut, Rome:

- 8:30 a.m.: Visit to the medical staff and patients at the Sisters of the Cross Hospital–Jal El Dib
- 9:30 a.m.: Silent prayer at the site of the Beirut Port explosion
- 10:30 a.m.: Celebration of the Holy Mass at Beirut Waterfront
- 12:45 p.m.: Farewell ceremony at Rafic Hariri International Airport–Beirut
- 1:15 p.m.: Departure for Rome
- 4:10 p.m.: Arrival at Rome Fiumicino International Airport

Lebanon News

Vatican

Program

Pope Leo

Apostolic

Visit

Lebanon

LBCI Next
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Pope Leo, in climate push, to open Vatican-run ecological training center

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More