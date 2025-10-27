The Holy See Press Office announced on Monday the official program of Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic visit to Lebanon, which will take place from November 30 to December 2, 2025.



The three-day trip will follow his visit to Turkey, where he will attend celebrations marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.



Sunday, November 30, 2025:



- 3:45 p.m.: Arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport–Beirut (official welcome ceremony)

- 4:45 p.m.: Visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace

- 5:15 p.m.: Meeting with the Speaker of Parliament

- 5:30 p.m.: Meeting with the Prime Minister

- 6:00 p.m.: Address to authorities, civil society representatives, and the diplomatic corps



Monday, December 1, 2025–Annaya, Harissa, Beirut, Bkerki:



- 9:45 a.m.: Visit and prayer at the tomb of Saint Charbel Makhlouf at the Monastery of Saint Maroun–Annaya

- 11:20 a.m.: Meeting with bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and pastoral workers at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine–Harissa

- 12:30 p.m.: Private meeting with Catholic patriarchs at the Apostolic Nunciature

- 4:00 p.m.: Ecumenical and interfaith gathering at Martyrs’ Square–Beirut

- 5:45 p.m.: Meeting with youth at the Maronite Patriarchal See–Bkerki



Tuesday, December 2, 2025–Jal El Dib, Beirut, Rome:



- 8:30 a.m.: Visit to the medical staff and patients at the Sisters of the Cross Hospital–Jal El Dib

- 9:30 a.m.: Silent prayer at the site of the Beirut Port explosion

- 10:30 a.m.: Celebration of the Holy Mass at Beirut Waterfront

- 12:45 p.m.: Farewell ceremony at Rafic Hariri International Airport–Beirut

- 1:15 p.m.: Departure for Rome

- 4:10 p.m.: Arrival at Rome Fiumicino International Airport