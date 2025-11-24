News
US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington
World News
24-11-2025 | 00:13
US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington
Two informed sources said on Sunday that U.S. and Ukrainian officials are discussing a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington this week to discuss a peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump.
One of the sources said the main idea is for Trump and Zelensky to address the most sensitive issues raised by the United States in the proposal, such as the question of territory.
The source added that there is no confirmed date at this time.
Reuters
World News
Ukrainian
officials
discuss
possible
Zelensky
visit
Washington
Oil falls as Ukrainian peace talks near a possible resolution
Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
0
World News
05:06
EU chief speaks with Zelensky ahead of European meeting on Ukraine plan
World News
05:06
EU chief speaks with Zelensky ahead of European meeting on Ukraine plan
0
World News
04:57
Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts
World News
04:57
Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts
0
World News
00:17
Oil falls as Ukrainian peace talks near a possible resolution
World News
00:17
Oil falls as Ukrainian peace talks near a possible resolution
0
World News
00:07
Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official
World News
00:07
Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
0
World News
07:37
EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen
World News
07:37
EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
08:07
Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?
Lebanon News
08:07
Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?
3
Lebanon News
07:48
Preliminary reports: Airstrike targets Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
07:48
Preliminary reports: Airstrike targets Haret Hreik
4
Lebanon News
10:55
Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:55
Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
08:31
Netanyahu’s office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:31
Netanyahu’s office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
09:53
Israeli army claims Beirut southern suburbs assassination operation was ‘successful’
Lebanon News
09:53
Israeli army claims Beirut southern suburbs assassination operation was ‘successful’
7
Lebanon News
10:47
Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:47
Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
12:10
Israeli military announces killing of top Hezbollah military figure
Lebanon News
12:10
Israeli military announces killing of top Hezbollah military figure
