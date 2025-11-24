US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington

Two informed sources said on Sunday that U.S. and Ukrainian officials are discussing a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington this week to discuss a peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump.



One of the sources said the main idea is for Trump and Zelensky to address the most sensitive issues raised by the United States in the proposal, such as the question of territory.



The source added that there is no confirmed date at this time.



Reuters