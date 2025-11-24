US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington

24-11-2025 | 00:13
US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington
US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington

Two informed sources said on Sunday that U.S. and Ukrainian officials are discussing a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington this week to discuss a peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump.

One of the sources said the main idea is for Trump and Zelensky to address the most sensitive issues raised by the United States in the proposal, such as the question of territory.

The source added that there is no confirmed date at this time.

Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered

LBCI
World News
07:37

EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

