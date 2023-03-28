European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

2023-03-28 | 04:51
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
1min
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders.

European banks (.SX7P) rose 1.6%, adding to Monday's 1.4% gain. Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) climbed 2.4% after CEO Ralph Hamers said the bank sees its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) as a growth opportunity, in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Credit Suisse shares rose 3.1%.

Oil & gas stocks (.SXEP), miners (.SXPP) and retailers (.SXRP) were among the other top sectorial gainers in Europe.

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) added 2.7% after Bloomberg News reported that Italy's state-backed lender is working on a higher bid for the company's landline network.

Zalando (ZALG.DE) climbed 2.7% after HSBC upgraded Europe's biggest online fashion retailer to "buy" from "hold".
 
 

