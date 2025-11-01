South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

World News
01-11-2025 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea&#39;s Lee asks China&#39;s Xi for help engaging North Korea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korea's Lee Jae Myung on Saturday that he was willing to widen cooperation and jointly tackle challenges, while Lee sought Beijing's help in efforts to resume talks with nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea.

Lee hosted Xi at a state summit and dinner after an Asia-Pacific leaders' forum in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, Xi's first visit to the U.S. ally in eleven years.

Beijing attaches great importance to relations with Seoul and sees South Korea as an inseparable cooperative partner, Xi said ahead of the summit, Lee's office said in a statement.


Reuters 
 

World News

South Korea

China

Xi

Help

North Korea

LBCI Next
Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US
Russia downs 98 Ukrainian drones: Defense ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

North Korea, China's foreign ministers meet in Beijing

LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

China says North Korea's top diplomat to visit

LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:48

One Louvre heist suspect released without charge: Lawyers

LBCI
World News
07:45

Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China

LBCI
World News
07:41

Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy

LBCI
World News
05:05

South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:49

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:59

War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy

LBCI
World News
15:54

UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More