Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
Lebanon News
21-11-2025 | 15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed he will invite Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit the White House, according to recent reports.
The confirmation came in response to a question from the press.
Lebanon News
15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon's President Aoun to White House
World News
15:30
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon's south: What it includes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon's south: What it includes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief's visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Lebanese army chief's cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
0
World News
15:30
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
Lebanon News
15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon's President Aoun to White House
2
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon's south: What it includes
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief's visit
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
