Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House

21-11-2025 | 15:57
U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed he will invite Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit the White House, according to recent reports.

The confirmation came in response to a question from the press.

Lebanon News

United States

Donald Trump

Joseph Aoun

White House

Download now the LBCI mobile app
