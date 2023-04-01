News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out
World
2023-04-01 | 07:09
High views
Share
Share
5
min
As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out
For the second year in a row, India’s government has ordered the nation’s coal-fired power plants to run at full power. But this year’s order is even more sweeping than last year’s — all coal and oil-fired generators will be maxed out for the entire summer, from April through June. Analysts say it will dramatically increase India’s already sky-high greenhouse gas emissions.
Seventy miles from Kolkata in India’s West Bengal state, 48-year-old Kakali Halder knows the reason for the order. She and several hundred other seamstresses at Mathurapur Sanghati Swayamber Sangha, a group that make clothing items and share the proceeds between them, have struggled to get orders out when they can’t rely on the electricity.
Despite their proximity to the megacity of Kolkata, they lost power almost daily over part of last year’s blistering summer. The machines would go quiet, stopping progress on the uniforms they were on contract to deliver.
“Sometimes there were power cuts for up to 12 hours. We had to use the manual tailoring machines and stitch with our hands,” said Halder, the secretary of her group. They lost money they couldn’t afford to lose and endured pain working extra to complete work that should have taken half the time.
Cooling systems across the country, now more urgently needed as climate change turns up the heat on already sweltering temperatures, were exhausting the grid. Several northern states including West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat faced regular power outages. The government order to keep the coal plants running is an example of a warming planet prompting action that further aggravates climate change.
India is the world’s second-largest country by population, and the third-largest emitter. It relies on its abundant coal — plus some imports — for some 70% of electricity. India has hundreds of coal-fired plants and mines dotted around the country. The government expects power demand to reach a high of 229 gigawatts in April.
India “has to ensure there is energy security as this is critical for the country’s development and growth,” said Alok Kumar, the most senior official in India’s federal power ministry. He said India is achieving its climate goals fully and will continue to do so.
But others see national politics influencing the call to run the generating stations — including the oldest or dirtiest-burning — at full power for the duration of summer. Major regional elections in the politically important southern Indian state of Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the national elections to elect a new prime minister will be held next year.
“There is a strong political incentive to ensure regular electricity supply this summer,” said Aditya Lolla, an energy policy analyst at the London-based environmental think tank, Ember.
Electricity availability and electricity subsidies acutely affect election results in India and incumbent political parties strive to provide uninterrupted supply, especially when there are elections around the corner.
Climate change doesn’t just make daytime heat waves hotter. It also often means that temperatures don’t cool down as much at night. That’s driving up demand for cooling in the evening hours, Lolla said.
India’s power consumption grew 10% this February compared to last. Records could be broken in the coming weeks.
India currently meets about 10% of its power need with renewable energy. While there is rapid growth in clean energy, it’s nowhere near enough to meet peak demand.
One thing experts agree is needed is a massive amount of new energy storage, usually large arrays of batteries. The idea for storage is that batteries charge from excess power on the grid during hours when demand is low. Currently, India has only 3 gigawatts of storage, or enough to serve about 3 million homes for a year.
“Energy storage is important to ensure uninterrupted supply during extreme weather as well as to shift firmly towards clean energy,” said Ammu Jacob, a scientist at the think tank Center of Study of Science, Technology and Policy. Jacob said without more storage it will be harder to integrate wind and solar energy into the grid even if new renewable energy projects come up, because of its intermittency.
One problem for building out storage has been cost, but costs are coming down, Jacob said. And the alternative, damages to lives and livelihoods due to climate change-driven extreme weather, is expensive too.
To accelerate India’s energy transition, “international climate finance is essential,” said Lolla of Ember.
The country will need to install more than 40 gigawatts of clean energy on average every year to meet its 2030 goal. But it needs a parallel plan to phase down coal-fired power, said Lolla of Ember. India has announced a net zero target for 2070, but its path to get there is still unclear, Lolla said. India fell just shy of meeting its target of 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2022.
But for those like Kakali Halder, the more urgent hope is that last year’s power cuts don’t return.
“All our customers are local and they understand if orders are delayed, but at the same time no one waits forever,” she said.
AP
World
Summer
India
Coal
Power
Plants
Generator
Gas
Consumption
System
Next
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
China's Xi: Ties with Singapore set benchmark for countries in region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-08
Dark summer nights: India faces high risks of power cuts after years of coal, hydro power neglect
World
2023-03-08
Dark summer nights: India faces high risks of power cuts after years of coal, hydro power neglect
0
World
2023-03-29
Musk, experts urge pause on training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4
World
2023-03-29
Musk, experts urge pause on training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
0
World
2023-03-14
Wave of new LNG export plants threatens to knock gas prices
World
2023-03-14
Wave of new LNG export plants threatens to knock gas prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
0
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
0
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
0
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
World
05:07
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister
World
05:07
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
2
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
4
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
6
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
7
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store