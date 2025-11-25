Lebanese PM, Public Works Minister highlight Beirut Port development as key to national recovery

25-11-2025 | 04:17
Lebanese PM, Public Works Minister highlight Beirut Port development as key to national recovery
Lebanese PM, Public Works Minister highlight Beirut Port development as key to national recovery

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that developing the Beirut Port is a central pillar of Lebanon's broader recovery efforts.

Following a tour of the port, Salam emphasized that many of the planned improvement projects will require time but noted that work is underway to modernize operational mechanisms. He also announced an agreement with the World Bank to produce a study on transportation links between Lebanon and the Arab region.

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny expressed the government’s readiness to issue weekly decisions in support of any comprehensive development plan for the Beirut Port.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Public Works

Minister

Beirut

Port

Development

LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-24

Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

