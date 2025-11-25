News
Lebanese PM, Public Works Minister highlight Beirut Port development as key to national recovery
Lebanon News
25-11-2025 | 04:17
Lebanese PM, Public Works Minister highlight Beirut Port development as key to national recovery
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that developing the Beirut Port is a central pillar of Lebanon's broader recovery efforts.
Following a tour of the port, Salam emphasized that many of the planned improvement projects will require time but noted that work is underway to modernize operational mechanisms. He also announced an agreement with the World Bank to produce a study on transportation links between Lebanon and the Arab region.
Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny expressed the government’s readiness to issue weekly decisions in support of any comprehensive development plan for the Beirut Port.
