Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope's visit
Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 10:41
Lebanon will mark the official visit of Pope Leo XIV with a two-day public holiday. The government announced that Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2, 2025, will be official holidays.
During this period, all public administrations, government institutions, municipalities, universities, and both public and private schools will be closed, allowing citizens and organizations across sectors to participate in welcoming the pope.
