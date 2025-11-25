Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory cable to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the occasion of Lebanon’s 82nd Independence Day, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties and support Lebanon’s path toward stability.



“I look forward to deepening the partnership between the United States and Lebanon as we work together to build a brighter future for the generations to come,” Trump said.



In his message, Trump wrote:



“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Lebanon on the 82nd anniversary of your country's independence. This day celebrates Lebanon’s rich history, vibrant culture, and the enduring spirit of its people.



Lebanon stands at a historic crossroads, with an opportunity to chart a course toward greater stability and economic prosperity for the country and its citizens. I commend the courageous decisions taken by your government, and I look forward to deepening the partnership between our two nations as we work together to build a brighter future for the generations to come.



Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump.”