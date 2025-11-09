President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

09-11-2025 | 13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

President Joseph Aoun met with a U.S. Treasury delegation led by Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, at Baabda Palace on Sunday. He emphasized that Lebanon strictly enforces measures to prevent money laundering, the financing of terrorism, and financial crimes, which are punished severely regardless of type.

Aoun highlighted recent legislative and regulatory steps, including the parliament’s approval of amendments to the banking secrecy law, bank restructuring, and circulars issued by the central bank. He also noted that the government is preparing a draft law addressing the so-called financial gap, aimed at restoring financial order in the country.

In parallel with financial measures, the president said the army and security agencies are pursuing terrorist cells, referring suspects to the judiciary to thwart any attempts to destabilize security across Lebanon.

The discussion also covered ongoing communications with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and steps toward reaching an agreement to support Lebanon’s economic recovery, including revitalizing the banking sector to ensure the smooth flow of funds under internationally recognized financial regulations.

Regarding southern Lebanon, Aoun stressed the need to pressure Israel to halt ongoing attacks, implement U.N. Resolution 1701, and comply with last year’s agreements, allowing full army deployment to the southern border and enforcing the army’s exclusive arms control plan.

The president reiterated that Lebanon’s negotiation approach stems from the failure of war to achieve results, but successful talks require conducive conditions, including halting hostilities and stabilizing the south—a strategy supported by the United States and other countries.

The U.S. delegation expressed readiness to assist Lebanon in achieving security and stability in the south, supporting the army’s authority across all Lebanese territory, eliminating armed manifestations, and enabling legitimate security forces to perform their duties fully.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Joseph Aoun

Treasury

Sebastian Gorka

Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
