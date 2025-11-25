Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

News Bulletin Reports
25-11-2025 | 12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
2min
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Beirut will hear 21 ceremonial gunshots at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, a salute marking the arrival of Pope Leo XIV at Beirut International Airport for a three-day visit to Lebanon. 

The organizing committee outlined logistical details of the visit, including transportation plans for the papal Mass and the designated bus drop-off points for registered parish groups.

Participants registered for the Mass are required to arrive at the Beirut Waterfront, carrying their entry passes, between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Starting early Tuesday morning, the area surrounding the Mass site—from the Emigrant Statue to Abdel Nasser Mosque in Ain Al Mraiseh—will be completely closed off. Access will be limited strictly to ticket holders arriving on designated buses.

A total of 1,350 journalists from local and international media outlets have registered to cover the visit.

Organizers also advised attendees to come prepared for possible rain, bringing umbrellas and appropriate clothing, as the Mass venue will be outdoors, similar to major papal celebrations held at the Vatican and abroad.

News Bulletin Reports

Papal

Visit

Lebanon

Historic

Pope Leo XIV

