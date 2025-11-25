News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
News Bulletin Reports
25-11-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Beirut will hear 21 ceremonial gunshots at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, a salute marking the arrival of Pope Leo XIV at Beirut International Airport for a three-day visit to Lebanon.
The organizing committee outlined logistical details of the visit, including transportation plans for the papal Mass and the designated bus drop-off points for registered parish groups.
Participants registered for the Mass are required to arrive at the Beirut Waterfront, carrying their entry passes, between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Starting early Tuesday morning, the area surrounding the Mass site—from the Emigrant Statue to Abdel Nasser Mosque in Ain Al Mraiseh—will be completely closed off. Access will be limited strictly to ticket holders arriving on designated buses.
A total of 1,350 journalists from local and international media outlets have registered to cover the visit.
Organizers also advised attendees to come prepared for possible rain, bringing umbrellas and appropriate clothing, as the Mass venue will be outdoors, similar to major papal celebrations held at the Vatican and abroad.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Papal
Visit
Lebanon
Historic
Pope Leo XIV
Next
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Vatican announces official dates for Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-24
Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'
World News
2025-10-24
Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
2
Sports News
09:23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
Sports News
09:23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
3
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
12:23
Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership
Lebanon News
12:23
Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership
5
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
7
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More