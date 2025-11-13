News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
13-11-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
LBCI was informed that the Banque du Liban (BDL) is preparing to issue a new circular requiring currency exchange offices and money transfer companies to implement enhanced “E-KYC” (electronic know-your-customer) procedures for anyone sending transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon.
The decision, recommended by BDL Governor Karim Souaid, is part of broader efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, and to curb any potential funding channels linked to Hezbollah.
Sources said the measure was also discussed during the recent visit of a U.S. delegation to Beirut led by Dr. Sebastian Gorka, who reportedly raised concerns about internal money transfers and financial monitoring mechanisms.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
LBCI
BDL
Circular
E-KYC
Lebanon
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:36
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
Lebanon News
03:36
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-11
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-11
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-07
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-07
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-07
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-07
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
0
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
0
World News
2025-09-29
Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests
World News
2025-09-29
Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
4
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
5
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
6
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
8
Middle East News
12:48
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Middle East News
12:48
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More