Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees

The official committee organizing the Pope’s visit to Lebanon held a press conference during which it announced the main logistical and security arrangements for the various stages of the visit.



The committee confirmed that more than 120,000 people are expected to attend the Mass on Beirut’s waterfront, urging participants to bring protection from rain should the weather be wet.



The committee clarified that those who did not register and do not have tickets may still gather in the outer area surrounding the Mass site, where they can participate while standing.



On the security front, the Chief of Staff of the Republican Guard Brigade announced that inspection procedures will cover all areas surrounding the location where the Pope will be present, as well as the routes the motorcade will take.



Security personnel will be heavily deployed, the use of drones for filming will be prohibited, and attendees were asked to cooperate with security forces and refrain from bringing flammable materials, carrying only the Lebanese or Vatican flag.



For his part, Rafic Chlala, Director of the Presidential Palace Media Office, revealed that 1,350 journalists from Lebanon and around the world have registered to cover the visit.



Brigadier General Joseph Moussalem announced that operations room hotlines are open for any inquiries, explaining that the Pope will arrive on the first day at the airport, then head to the Presidential Palace and later the Apostolic Nunciature. Roads will only be closed shortly before the motorcade passes and will be reopened immediately afterward.



The committee also announced that 21 artillery rounds will be fired upon the Pope’s arrival, and called on citizens to head to the Mass site at 5 a.m. and to use the designated buses according to their assigned color zones.