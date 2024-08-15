Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

2024-08-15 | 13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

Security officials conveyed a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the current choice is between a hostage deal or a regional war, the Israeli Channel 13 reported on Thursday.
 

