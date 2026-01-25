Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site

Over 600,000 US customers lose power amid winter storm: Tracking site

Over 600,000 customers in the United States were without power early Sunday as a massive winter storm surged from Texas to the northeast of the country, the PowerOutage.com tracking site showed.

The southern states of Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana had the most residential and commercial customers without electricity, each with over 100,000, after the storm dumped snow and freezing rain across the region.

